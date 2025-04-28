DT
Women held for extortion, dacoity

The Shahkot police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of extortion and dacoity. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur of Mohalla Balla Ram Nagar, Bathinda, and Sanjiv Kumar of Gurdit, a native of Haryana,...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:15 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
The Shahkot police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of extortion and dacoity. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur of Mohalla Balla Ram Nagar, Bathinda, and Sanjiv Kumar of Gurdit, a native of Haryana, and presently living at Mandi Goniana in Bathinda.

Jagroop Singh, a resident of Zira in Ferozepur, had complained to the police that he is working in loan section of HDFC Bank, Moga.

He had received a phone call on April 1 from a woman for loan purpose and asked him to reach Shahkot and he reached Shahkot and the accused woman took him to her house in Saliachan village where three women and men were already present.

The complainant had said the accused beat and disrobed him and clicked video with a naked woman and threatened him to share it on social media and withdrew Rs 90,000 from the bank by using his ATM and forced him to sign two blank cheques and kept him locked for four hours.

A case under Sections 308 (6) (extortion by threat) 310(4) 310(2) (dacoity) 304 (snatching) 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 298 (insulting religion of any class) of the BNS was registered against the accused. Four accused, including two women, were arrested earlier.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

