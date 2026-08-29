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Home / Jalandhar / Women poets add a literary touch to Raksha Bandhan in Jalandhar

Women poets add a literary touch to Raksha Bandhan in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:27 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A group of poetesses during a session of the ‘Mahila Kavya Manch’ held in Jalandhar.
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With Raksha Bandhan turning the spotlight on the bond between brothers and sisters, a group of women poets in Jalandhar gave the festival a literary expression at the August session of the ‘Mahila Kavya Manch’, weaving poems around sibling relationships, personal experiences and the many emotions attached to family bonds.

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The monthly poetry session of the Jalandhar unit, organised by poetess Sarla Bhardwaj, brought together 18 members in an intimate setting. One after another, the poets recited their compositions, reflecting on relationships and emotions associated with Raksha Bandhan while also sharing poems on Hindi Day and themes of their personal choice.

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The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Puja, followed by the organisation’s aim song, presented by Jyoti Sharma. The gathering gradually moved from ritual to recitation, turning the monthly meeting into a celebration of both literature and relationships. Dr Veena Vij Udit, National Vice-President of Shiksha Manch, attended the session as the chief guest.

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The occasion also marked the release of Sarla Bhardwaj’s book, ‘Upnishadon Mein Shiksha Ka Swaroop’. Adding a younger voice to the gathering, 5 years old Shireen recited a poem, bringing a touch of freshness to a session otherwise dominated by senior members.

Anchored by Parveen Gagneja, vice-president of the ‘Mahila Kavya Manch’s’ Jalandhar unit, the session concluded with a vote of thanks by president Dr Jyoti Gogia. Members later gathered over tea and snacks, extending the literary meeting into an evening of conversation and camaraderie.

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Among those present were Veena Bhandari, Rajpinder Kaur Hunjan, Mamta Suri, Paramjeet Kaur Gill, Dr Tanuja Tanu, Madhavi Aggarwal, Anila Pahwa, Satinder Kaur, Seema Jain, Vinod Kalra, Manvi, Rajni Vijay Singla and Neeru Grover.

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