Women sensitised to voting rights

Hoshiarpur, August 6
A ‘Mela Teeyan Da’ programme was organised today at the local DAV College under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme activity. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the traditional festival of Punjab and sensitise women voters. Additional CEO, Punjab, Vipul Ujwal and Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal attended the function as chief guests.
In the mela women and girls gave the message to vote through speech, ramp walk, giddha, drama and other activities.
