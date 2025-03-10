Women traffic cops honoured

The Sarb Shakti Sena honoured women constables of the Phagwara traffic police on the occasion of International Women’s Day under the leadership of city president Santokh Singh. The event aimed to encourage women serving in the police force and recognise their dedication.

National secretary of the Sena Rajesh Vashisht and district president Pandit Deepak Shastri, who were present as special guests, lauded the efforts of women in all fields, emphasising that their contributions are invaluable. They acknowledged the challenging nature of police duty, particularly for traffic personnel who work tirelessly in all-weather conditions to ensure smooth traffic management.

Appreciating the initiative of Sarb Shakti Sena, they stated that while high-ranking officers often receive recognition, it is equally important to motivate ground-level employees, as they form the backbone of the police force.

City president Santokh Singh assured that such initiatives to honour women would continue in future. The event was attended by sports cell president Charanjit Channa, Surinder Kumar, Dayala, Rajinder Sharma and other dignitaries.