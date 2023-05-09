‘Women voters misled’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

On the last day of campaigning for the Jalandhar byelection, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, took part in a massive roadshow. He condemned the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for betraying the women voters of Punjab with its “false” promises.

The PCC president said, “AAP not only misled the women voters with its false promises but also snatched their legitimate rights. Forget about giving financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab every month, AAP discontinued the Shagun scheme and widow pension that were a major source of support for parents and underprivileged women.”

He added that the wife of deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, candidate Karamjeet Kaur Chaudhary, is a symbol of women empowerment, thanks to her educational background and her inspiring legacy of service and commitment.

The state president lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party leadership for “cheating” the people of Punjab under the garb of ‘Badlaav’ and appealed to the women voters to use their right to vote wisely.