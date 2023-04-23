Women's Cricket: Hoshiarpur win by 270 runs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 22

In the U-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur district team earned 4 points by defeating the Nawanshahr team by 270 runs.

The secretary of the District Cricket Association, Raman Ghai, said in the match the team of Nawanshahr won the toss and let the Hoshiarpur team bat first. Hoshiarpur’s team scored 314 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 50 overs. In which Nirankar Kaur scored 78, Captain Surbhi scored 61 not out and Anjali Shimar scored 23 not out. Apart from this, Vanshika contributed 38 runs, Palak 15 and Sohana contributed 17 runs for Hoshiarpur. While bowling from Nawanshahr side, Paramjot, Priya, Muskaan and Gitajali dismissed one player each.