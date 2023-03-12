Women’s Day a farce: Anganwadi workers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

The Anganwadi Mulazim Union from the seven districts participated in a convention at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall on Saturday, terming the recent celebrations of Women’s Day as a farce.

The convention was held under the leadership of state president Harjit Kaur in which employees from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr, Amritsar and Gurdaspur participated. She said Women’s Day had been commercialised and the authorities had been claiming having empowered women, but the reality is that they were still struggling over a number of issues.

At the event, chairperson Jasvir Kaur demanded that even the MGNREGA workers needed to be given at least 200 days of job guarantee and Rs 600 as daily wages. They also demanded a provision of gratuity for all workers.