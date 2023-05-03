Women's front throws weight behind female wrestlers' protest

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 2

In support of the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the Janwadi Istri Sabha today staged a protest here under the chairmanship of Bibi Satya Devi.

The protesters demanded that the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan, be arrested. Janwadi Istri Sabha state president Subhash Chaudhary and Panchayat Samiti member Surinder Kaur Chumber reiterated the demand to have Bhushan arrested. They said two FIRs were registered against Bhushan after the intervention of the Supreme Court, but the Centre was shielding him from action.

They alleged that it is down to the fact that Bhushan is a BJP MP. The protesters voiced concern about the safety of women under the BJP government.