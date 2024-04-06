Women's hockey tourney kicks off

Jalandhar, April 5
First Surjit (Five-a-Side) Women's Gold Cup Hockey Tournament started today.
In the starting matches, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala defeated Punjab XI 6-3; Haryana XI defeated Union Bank of India Mumbai 5-3; Northern Railway Delhi defeated SAI Sonipat 4-3; CRPF Delhi defeated Central Railway Mumbai 5-3 and Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala defeated SAI Sonipat 5-4; and Union Bank of India Mumbai defeated CRPF Delhi 6-5.
SAI Sonipat played two league matches and lost both.
The tournament is being organised by Surjit Hockey Society at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.
