Women’s panel chief Vijaya Rahatkar visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday visited the Central Jail here and interacted with women inmates, urging them to prepare for a better life in the mainstream after completing their sentences.

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Accompanied by Jail Superintendent Harcharan Singh Gill and other officials, Rahatkar reviewed the facilities available to women inmates, including accommodation, food and healthcare. She also inspected arrangements for infants and toddlers living in the jail with their mothers, with particular focus on their nutrition, safety and well-being.

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The chairperson encouraged the inmates to focus on their future and explore self-employment opportunities. She stressed the importance of free legal aid, skill development, rehabilitation and economic empowerment to facilitate their dignified reintegration into society. She also urged inmates booked under the NDPS Act to shun drug-related activities, warning of their harmful impact on younger generations.

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Later, Rahatkar held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik at the District Administrative Complex to review women-oriented schemes and programmes. The DC highlighted that women constituted 67 per cent of the MGNREGA participation in the district during 2025-26. She also apprised the NCW about the implementation of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, PMAY, Stand-Up India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, One Stop Centre and POSH Act.

Rahatkar called for regular audits and digital monitoring of women welfare schemes and effective implementation of laws protecting women from exploitation and crime. She said greater opportunities, participation and leadership must be ensured for women. She noted that Hoshiarpur had a woman Mayor and women officers holding senior positions in the civil and police administration.

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SSP Malik said a dedicated women help desk and the Mahila Mittar initiative were functioning to assist and create awareness among women. He added that prompt action was being ensured in POCSO and acid attack cases.

An awareness workshop was also organised for over 50 women associated with Self Help Groups, who displayed their products and livelihood initiatives. Rahatkar appreciated their efforts and stressed skill development, market access and financial inclusion.

Mayor Parveen Saini, ADC (Development) Rakesh Kumar Meena, SP Navneet Kaur and District Programme Officer Gagandeep Singh were also present.