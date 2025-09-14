DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Won’t be any festive cheer this time for us, say farmers from flood-affected Kapurthala

Won’t be any festive cheer this time for us, say farmers from flood-affected Kapurthala

For many like him, this Diwali brings no hope 
article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 11:16 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Coping with floods. Tribune file
Advertisement

In flood-affected villages of Kapurthala, the glow of Diwali this year will be replaced by despair. For the families who have lost everything in the recent deluge, the festival will pass like any other day.

Advertisement

Jaswant Singh, a farmer from Baupur Jadid village, stares helplessly at his waterlogged fields. His entire paddy crop, spread across three acres, has been destroyed. “Right now, I can barely manage to buy medicine for my ailing wife,” he says, adding, “Thinking about Diwali or buying anything for it is out of the question.”

For many like him, this Diwali brings no hope.

Advertisement

Farmer Gurpreet Singh sums up the prevailing mood, saying it will take them at least six months to get back on track.

“Our Diwali will pass in gathering ourselves from this disaster. As there’s no money, there will be no celebration.”

Advertisement

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from the village, expresses the collective grief of the community. “The flood has robbed people of their livelihoods. The spirit of the festive season has been dimmed,” he says.

Perhaps the most heart-rending story is that of Pargat Singh, a daily wager and a small-scale farmer. Just two months ago, he completed the construction of his small house, built with years of savings and hard labour. His house collapsed in the recent floods. “Now, I don’t know where to start from,” he says.

The road to recovery is long. As the floodwaters recede, the real struggle begins — to rebuild lives and restore hope.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts