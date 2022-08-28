Won’t set up dump in Urban Estate-II: MC

Jalandhar, August 27
Clearing the air over the proposed garbage dump at Urban Estate Phase-II, MC Commissioner Devinder Singh has said it is a rumour and the corporation has no such plans to set up any dump there.
A delegation of Urban Estate Phase-II residents and PUDA market met MLA Pargat Singh at his office regarding the proposed dump, following which, the MLA called up MC Commissioner Devinder Singh and questioned him regarding the matter. Replying to the MLA, the MC Commissioner claimed that it was just a rumour and there was no such proposal.
Pargat Singh also asked the commissioner about the Rs 8.5 crore sanctioned for a fire station under previous government at the said plot, and assured the residents that the site would be used for better purpose.
He said no dump would be allowed to be set up at the proposed site, and if needed, he would also sit on dharna along with the residents to protest the dump. Amongst those who were present on the occasion included Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, Harjinder Randhawa, Ranvir Kaushal, KG Gautam, Yaadwinder Parmar and Karan Lally.
