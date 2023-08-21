Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 20

BJP leaders had to face the ire of a youth during their recent visit to the flood-affected Mehtabpur village. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the youth can be seen raising objections to the fact that the BJP leaders were talking of compensation but says they should first make it clear as to why the village gets flooded time and again and that no prior arrangements are made to prevent floods. He also described the compensation being talked about as meagre.

MP from Hoshiarpur and Union Minister of State Som Prakash along with Jangi Lal Mahajan, BJP MLA from Mukerian Assembly segment, district BJP president Sanjeev Minhas and former Cabinet minister Tikshan Sood had reached the village along with other party leaders and a public meeting was organised by the local BJP leadership. Meanwhile, a youth from the village came on to the stage and holding the mike, welcomed the guests and then started levelling allegations.

In the video, the young man could be seen saying the road to Miani village was inundated and people had fallen sick there. “We had been asking the administration for a boat for two days to deliver medicines to them, but we could not get it. Finally, we used the pot used to make jaggery as a boat and delivered the medicines and other essential items on time,” he said. The boats were just meant for photo-ops of the leaders and officials, he said.

“The administrative officers advised us to leave the village as water level was rising and when we asked them where had they set up tents for food, they had no answer. When we asked about our belongings and cattle, they said nothing will happen to them. We then said if nothing happens to them, then we are also safe,” he said.

People of the village could be seen clapping and supporting him and cheering him up. He said, “We do not need your false sympathy because you have not done anything for us. Secondly, even if we need any help, our brothers and sisters inside the country and abroad will not let us face any kind of shortage and we are getting continuous help from their side.”

In the video, Jangi Lal Mahajan, BJP MLA from Mukerian Assembly constituency, could be seen trying to pacify the people by saying that it was not the fault of the BJP or its elected representatives but that of the AAP-led state government.

A local BJP activist of the village, Arvind Kumar Pintu, said all this happened because of mismanagement of the minister’s programme and the reported personal rivalry of the said youth with a local BJP leader.

The sarpanch of Mehtabpur village, Captain Dilbag Singh, said he was not there in the programme but it had come to his knowledge that in the presence of Union Minister Som Prakash and BJP MLA from Mukerian Jangi Lal Mahajan, a speech was given by a young man from the village, during which he had not behaved properly. He said it was not the right thing to do and instead the minister could have been asked to bestow favours on the village.

