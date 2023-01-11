Work at govt offices hit for second day

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 10
Work in most government offices in Phagwara, Phillaur, Banga, Nakodar and Shahkot subdivisions, and Nurmahal sub-tehsil remained paralysed for the second day on Tuesday.
The revenue officers and the ministerial services unions have decided to support the strike by Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers who are on a mass casual leave in protest against the alleged illegal arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana by the Vigilance Bureau.
PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who was posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana was arrested on Friday by the Vigilance Bureau for allegedly taking bribe from transporters for sparing them challans, the bureau had said.
The PCS Officers’ Association said the future course of action would depend on a review of the situation on January 14.
