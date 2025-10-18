DT
Work on 64 roads, 38 bridges to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana stalled

Work on 64 roads, 38 bridges to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana stalled

Parliament panel directs Ministry of Rural Development to submit action taken report

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal and MLA Balkar Singh during the inauguration of sewer project at Barsarampur village in Jalandhar. Tribune photo
The issue of halting the construction of 64 roads and 38 bridges in Punjab under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was raised by Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal before the Parliamentary Committee of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The committee took serious note of the matter. Following directions of the committee’s chairman, a letter was issued to the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj with strict instructions to submit an action report by October 28. The letter was issued under the signature of Director VK Silon.

It is noteworthy that during a recent meeting of the committee held at the Parliament Complex in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal raised this issue and also submitted a written representation to the chairman. Despite tenders being finalised for the road construction in Punjab, the central department stopped works. The Punjab Government had also sent letters regarding this matter, which were attached for reference.

Seechewal stated that the central government had already withheld rural development funds, resulting in the non-repair of link roads for the past four years. He emphasised that rural roads were the lifelines of a state’s development and played a crucial role in bringing progress to the region.

