Work on illegal liquor vend at Phillaur bus stop stopped after protest

The Lok Insaf Manch (LIM) stopped work on an illegal liquor vend being built by the liquor mafia at bus stop, Phillaur. Alleging the vend was coming up at the spot with the help of government representatives, LIM leaders protested at the site and exhorted labourers to close it. Leaders said the vend owners did not have permission from the Municipal Council, Phillaur, PWD or NHAI to build the establishment.

The actvists said when they spoke to the MC President, he refused to entertain their pleas and later, the MC officials also shied away from hearing the problem. The leaders said the local councillor also wasn't available to address the issue, claming that he was out somewhere.

Lok Insaaf Manch leaders warned that if the work of opening the liqour vend is resumed, then a movement will be launched along with various other organisations to ensure its closure at any cost, for which the local administration would be responsible.

Advertisement

Leader Karnail Phillaur said, "We held a portest today and asked the labourers working at the upcoming vend that we would pay their daily wages but won't let a vend be opened. This is the bus stop of Phillaur from where all our women and girls have to pass through. Formerly also there was a vend here where drunkards would sit and pose inconvenience to women who sat at benches nearby. The vend couldn't show any NOC or requisite persmission."

Leaders of the manch also said officials of the NHAI promised them that the illegal liquor vend would be lifted from the spot within 24 hours.