Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 30

Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa inaugurated two water supply projects built at a cost of Rs 90 lakh in Khijarpur and Purana Bhangala villages in the Mukerian subdivision of Hoshiarpur district on Friday. Jimpa said work is under way on a surface water project costing Rs 2,000 crore to handle the situation in the areas where the water level has gone down.

Will provide clean water to all The state government is committed to providing clean water to every citizen of the state. The government is working on a plan to supply canal water in all parts of the state. Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Cabinet Minister

The minister said the state government is committed to providing clean water to every citizen of the state. He added that the government was working on a plan to supply canal water in all parts of the state.

Addressing the residents at Khijarpur village, the minister said the water supply scheme had been started by the Water Supply Department of the state at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. In addition to that, development works worth Rs 30 lakh were also being carried out, he added.

At Purana Bhangala village, he said the scheme had been built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and other development works worth Rs 28 lakh were underway. Jimpa said together, development works worth about Rs 1.5 crore rupees were been carried out in the two places, which would greatly benefit the residents of the villages. He added that earlier, these villages were connected with other villages through a water scheme and had to face routine shortages.