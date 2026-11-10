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Home / Jalandhar / Work on Rs 46-cr railway overbridge to begin shortly: Ex-minister

Work on Rs 46-cr railway overbridge to begin shortly: Ex-minister

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:56 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Som Parkash. file photo
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Former Union Minister Som Parkash has announced that construction of the proposed railway overbridge at the Khera Road railway crossing in Phagwara will begin shortly, following the completion of the tendering process. The project, estimated to cost Rs 46 crore, is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for residents and commuters travelling towards Basantpura and adjoining areas.

Som Parkash said the overbridge would provide considerable relief to commuters and facilitate smoother movement of traffic in the area.

He said he had facilitated the approval of five underpasses for Phagwara. Construction of the underpasses at Mauli and Nangal Khera had already been completed, while work on the Khera Road railway crossing project was now set to begin.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring continuity in the city’s development and said he was making efforts to ensure the effective implementation of development projects undertaken by the Central Government.

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Ahead of the forthcoming elections, Som Parkash appealed to voters to elect a candidate whom they considered honest and capable of working sincerely for the city’s development and the welfare of its residents.

Those present on the occasion included his wife and BJP leader Anita Som Parkash, former Mayor Hoshla and Manjit Kumar, among others.

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