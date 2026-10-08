Work on two electric bus depots in Jalandhar may be completed by year-end

The ongoing electric bus project in Jalandhar is gathering momentum and construction of two depots at Company Bagh and Lamma Pind Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Under the Centre's PM-eBus Sewa scheme, the district is set to receive 97 electric buses and the tender process for their procurement and operation is also in its final stage. The fleet will comprise 16 standard 12-metre buses and 81 mini-buses.

Tarunpreet Singh, Subdivisional Officer, Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, said, "The construction work at both sites is progressing according to schedule. Work at the Company Bagh depot is expected to be completed by November 30 while work at the Lamma Pind Chowk depot is likely to be completed by December 31."

Advertisement

The Company Bagh depot, spread over 1.5 acres, will have a capacity to accommodate 42 buses while the Lamma Pind depot, spread over two acres, will accommodate 55 buses.

Advertisement

The Lamma Pind depot had earlier faced delays over issues related to obtaining the required clearances. With the civil work now nearing completion, officials said the focus is now on the process to purchase the buses. According to reports, the Centre has already floated the tender for the 97 buses and it is likely to be finalised soon.

Once introduced, the buses will operate on 12 proposed routes covering the city and its outskirts. The planned network includes the inner, main and outer ring roads, besides corridors connecting the bus stand with LPU, Kartarpur, Gopalpur, Kishangarh, Jandu Singha, Lambra and Jamsher Khas.

Advertisement

The proposed routes together cover around 180 km. Officials said the route plan can be revised depending on public demand in coordination with existing public transport services. The project is being implemented on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model for a period of 10 years. Under the project, private players will run the buses while the government will provide financial support to operate it.

Notably, the Centre will pay on a per kilometre basis to operate the buses, with the charges likely to be around Rs 22 per km for smaller buses and Rs 24 per km for 12 metres buses. MC officials said the e-bus service is expected to improve public transport, reduce traffic congestion and provide a cleaner travel option for residents.