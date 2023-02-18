Work to be completed in a month, says MLA

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 17

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan on Thursday said the Nakodar sewerage project pending for the past 16 years would be completed within a month.

Corrupt staff to face action Addressing a press conference, Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan said roads in the constituency, education, sports and monitoring CCTVs were her priority. Corrupt employees would not be spared at any cost, she emphasised.

The MLA said the repair of five roads in Nakodar town would begin soon and the indoor badminton stadium would be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Maan said eight Aam Aadmi Clinics would be opened in these areas, besides three in Nakodar town, adding that to complete the construction of Guru Nanak Dev University College, a grant of Rs 2.22 crore had been sent to the department concerned.

The MLA said she was aware of the non-availability of a scan facility in the Nakodar Civil Hospital. The problem would be resolved soon.