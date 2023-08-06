Worker dies in factory mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A migratory worker died after he allegedly got stuck inside a crushing machine at a private factory here on Saturday noon. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Jaswal from Himachal Pradesh. He was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the body had been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. It would be handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination. OC

2 bike thieves in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen two-wheelers from their possession on Saturday. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said those arrested had been identified as Mani, a resident of Bhularai village near Phagwara, and Jasbir Singh, a resident of Palahai Gate, Phagwara. They confessed to have been involved in several crimes. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara