Works opened in Garhshankar, Tanda

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri today interacted with teachers, students and parents in four government schools under ‘Punjab Shiksha Kranti’ and said education is the priority area for the state government and keeping this in mind, the face of schools has been changed. He said today works worth Rs 81.36 lakh were inaugurated in four schools of Garhshankar, which will provide better facilities to students.

Inaugurating various works completed in Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Birampur, Government High School, Birampur, Government Elementary School, Hajipur, and Government Primary School, Rampur Buildon, Rouri said with the aim of providing quality education, the state-of-the-art educational facilities are being provided to students through establishment of School of Eminence and School of Brilliance, conversion of 425 primary schools into School of Happiness and revival of infrastructure in schools. Rouri inaugurated the works constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Under the ‘Punjab Shiksha Kranti’ launched in Tanda, MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill today inaugurated various works completed at a cost of Rs 21 lakh in four schools of his area and said the education model of Punjab is excellent which will also become an example for others.

Inaugurating the works in Government Primary Schools, Uhadpur, Saidpur Data, Sahabajpur and Moonak Kalan, Raja Gill interacted with teachers, students and parents present in these schools, who appreciated the improvements in the schools.