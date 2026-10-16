Workshop dwells on cybercrime

Jalandhar: Swami Sant Dass Public School organised a “Cybercrime awareness workshop” for students of Classes IX and X as a part of its school counselling initiative. The workshop, which was organised by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Commissionerate of Police, aimed to sensitise adolescents to the growing challenges of the digital world and equip them with the knowledge and awareness required to navigate the online environment safely and responsibly. The session was graced by Parveen Abrol, state awardee and a social worker and president of NGO Saanjh, along with the Cyber Cell team, including Rubinder Kaur, Assistant Sub-Inspector. They talked about the importance of digital awareness, responsible internet usage and vigilance against online threats. The workshop covered essential topics such as cyber fraud, online scams, phishing, identity theft, suspicious links, password security and cyberbullying. Students were sensitised to common techniques used by cybercriminals to deceive individuals and misuse personal information. The students were also explained the significance of safeguarding confidential information, maintaining privacy on social media platforms, and exercising caution while interacting with strangers online. Principal Dr Sonia Mago emphasised that such awareness programmes should form an integral part of the school’s educational and counselling initiatives. TNS

Pharma quiz held at GNA varsity

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Jalandhar: GNA School of Pharmacy, GNA University, organised an event under the theme “Swastha Bharat: Combating antimicrobial resistance”. The week featured pharma quiz, nukkad natak, reel making, SciToons, poster presentation, model making and other awareness activities. An AMR awareness rally was also organised at Nasirabad village to promote the responsible use of antibiotics. Students and faculty members took the pharmacist’s oath. The celebrations concluded with a felicitation and award ceremony, honouring winners, participants, volunteers, and the organising team. Principal Dr Neeraj Choudhary appreciated the students’ enthusiastic participation and efforts. TNS

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Ivy School student brings laurels

Jalandhar: Grade XII student of Ivy World School Rudra Sharma secured two gold medals at the prestigious World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Open State Uttrakhand Powerlifting Championship, held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Competing against talented powerlifters at the championship, Rudra delivered an outstanding performance and secured top honours in two disciplines. He recorded a phenomenal 190 kg deadlift and an impressive 115 kg bench press, showcasing exceptional strength, discipline, endurance, determination and technical proficiency. Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Chairman, and Raghav Vasal, CEO, Vasal Education, congratulated Rudra Sharma on his achievement and wished him continued success in his sporting journey. TNS

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Five DAV students get placements

Jalandhar: Five BTech students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) from the batch graduating in July 2027 secured job offers from GreyB Research, a multinational innovation consulting company, at an annual package of Rs 7 lakh each. The selected students are Yatharth Sood, Manya Singh, Kritika Arora, Sachita and Varun Kumar. Dr Sandeep Vij, Director-cum-Principal, DAVIET, congratulated the students. Dr Vishav Kapoor, Head, Department of Training and Placement, stressed on the importance of systematic preparation, technical proficiency, aptitude development and effective communication in securing opportunities with reputed organisations. Dr Harpreet Bajaj, Head, Department of Computer Science Engineering, highlighted the importance of strong programming fundamentals, analytical reasoning, practical problem-solving and continuous learning. TNS

Bhumi poojan for memorial auditorium

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institutions performed the bhumi poojan ceremony for the proposed Dr Anil Chopra Memorial Auditorium. The bhumi poojan and havan ceremony of the auditorium was conducted in accordance with traditional Vedic rituals and customs. The auspicious ceremony was performed by Group Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, along with Rajan Chopra and Prince Chopra, in the presence of principals from various colleges of the group and several distinguished dignitaries. The memorial auditorium is envisioned as a facility designed to provide a modern platform for academic activities, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, intellectual discussions and other institutional events. TNS

Shikshak Gourav Award

Jalandhar: Pallvi and Vandana of State Public School were honoured with the prestigious “Shikshak Gourav Award”. The award stands as an acknowledgement of their sincere efforts in nurturing young minds and inspiring students to strive for excellence. President Dr Narotam Singh, Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl congratulated Pallvi and Vandana on the achievement and appreciated their consistent efforts. TNS

Inter-College Badminton C’ship

Jalandhar: PCM SD College for Women has secured the first position in the GNDU Inter-College Badminton Championship 2026-27. The college badminton team displayed exceptional skill, determination, discipline and team spirit throughout the championship. President Naresh Budhia, Senior Vice-President Vinod Dada and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the performance of the badminton team and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the players, their coach and the Department of Physical Education and Sports. They congratulated the team on securing the championship for the fourth consecutive time. TNS