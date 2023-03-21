Jalandhar: Under the guidance of administrator Dimple Malhotra, Eklavya School organised a workshop for parents to make them aware about teaching methods and methodology. Shikha explained about the manipulation of Pink Tower and Brown Stairs. Parents took part in all the activities with enthusiasm. Harjeet explained about the phonetics. Jolly phonics activities were done with the parents. Parents enjoyed the workshop very much. Principal Komal Arora was very happy to see the parents learning through activities. They appreciated the efforts done by the students and parents.

APEEJAY SPARK- 2023

An inter-college event ‘Apeejay Spark 2023’ was organised at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. Over 1,200 students from 35 colleges across Punjab exhibited their communication, managerial and technical skills in various fine arts, literary and information technology competitions organised during the event. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation among students in all the competitions. The event started with soulful bhajan rendition. Director Dr Rajesh Bagga presented mementoes to the dignitaries. Rajiv Bharadwaj, coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks.

Talk on Industry Preparedness

The Department of IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in association with the training and placement committee organised an “Industry Preparedness Session” for students of BCA VIth semester and MCA IVth semester. Gaurav Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, O7 Services, was the resource person of the session. Jasleen Paintal was the coordinator of the event. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director Academic Affairs, LKCTC, congratulated the coordinators.

100% scholarship in tuition fee

Vasal Education Group has announced 100 per cent scholarship in tuition and annual fee for students from Hoshiarpur district who achieve 95 per cent or more in the Class X Board exam. CEO Raghav Vasal highlighted that similar scholarships had previously been rendered to the meritorious and deserving students who succeeded in school and wrote their own success tales in their future.