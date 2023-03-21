Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 20

The research and development cell of GNA University organised a two-day workshop on ‘Academic writing’. The workshop was organised for teachers, research scholars and students of post-graduation and graduation.

The first day commenced with Deepti Gupta, Dean, International Students Affairs and professor in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh. She took the session on mapping, types, parameters and the importance of academic writing.

The second day of the workshop was taken care of by Apara Sharma, assistant professor, MCM DAV College, Chandigarh. She acquainted the participants about areas of concern to improve writing skills and the entire process of academic writing.

Neeraj Puri, assistant dean, research and development cell, coordinated the workshop and presented a vote of thanks at the end of the session.

Gurdeep Singh Sihra, the pro-chancellor, appreciated the efforts.