Phagwara, March 20
The research and development cell of GNA University organised a two-day workshop on ‘Academic writing’. The workshop was organised for teachers, research scholars and students of post-graduation and graduation.
The first day commenced with Deepti Gupta, Dean, International Students Affairs and professor in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh. She took the session on mapping, types, parameters and the importance of academic writing.
The second day of the workshop was taken care of by Apara Sharma, assistant professor, MCM DAV College, Chandigarh. She acquainted the participants about areas of concern to improve writing skills and the entire process of academic writing.
Neeraj Puri, assistant dean, research and development cell, coordinated the workshop and presented a vote of thanks at the end of the session.
Gurdeep Singh Sihra, the pro-chancellor, appreciated the efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China