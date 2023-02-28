Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To develop a skilled hospitality professional in bakery, School of Hotel Management of Innocent Hearts group of Institutions organised a workshop on bakery products. The resource person for the workshop was Bakery Chef Mohit Monga. Chef Mohit briefed about sculpture of chocolates and methodologies of preparing dough to the students. During the session, he demonstrated the recipes of Vanilla Cake, Dry Cake, Marble Cake, Almond Cookies, Choco chips, Ajwain Cookies and Coconut cookies. Chef Mohit also motivated the students to start-up their own venture to fulfil the dreams and passion of life. Rahul Jain (Director Co-ordinator Schools and Colleges) stated that this workshop provided the students a hand-on experience of preparing bakery items including, dough, quick breads, pies, cakes and cookies.

Fiesta-The Trade Fair at HMV

Dappled with vibrancy of colours and fun, ‘Fiesta-The Trade Fair-2023’ was organised at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. Principal Ajay Sareen said the trade fair serves as a launching pad for the students to begin their journey to success. The guests took a round of the stalls which included dandicraft haat, green corner, jewellary joint, food stalls, a grooming station, an apparel spot, knowledge point, a selfie corner and tambola. They also enjoyed music and dance performances by the students. The guests enjoyed the thumping beats of the songs by Sarang Vicky, Navjeet Gill and Shelly B. The winners of the kids’ modelling round and fashion show were awarded with crowns and gifts.

NIT students build models

The Society of Biotech Engineers and Researchers (SOBER) of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology organised BioMod as a part of its fest TechNiti. Students were to build models in the theme bioremediation. The main objective of the event was to encourage innovative ideas, creativity, and learning among the students, and a platform for them to showcase their skills in the field of bioremediation. The participating teams explained the working of their model with the help of the presentation they have prepared, which was followed by a question-answer session with the judges, after that, they were evaluated on the basis of sustainability, functionality, and innovation. Professor Rajesh Sani from University of South Dakota, USA, was the special guest and judge for the event along with Dr. Nitai Basak, Head of the Department and Dr. Mahesh Kumar Sah. Team Bio-warriors won the first prize, 1st runners up was team Biocombatant and 2nd runner up was team Augmenters’ Squad.

Club closing ceremony at school

The closing ceremony of OXFAM Equality Club was held at Sanskriti KMV School. During the ceremony, the highlights of various activities conducted throughout the session were presented. The most intriguing aspect of the event was the crossword challenge. To evoke the emotions of empathy and justice, an equality pledge was taken in the ceremony. Asmita Prabhakar, resource person, emphasised raising consciousness amongst students about a host of societal problems persisting in society. Rachna Monga (Principal) exhorted the students to remain motivated against all odds.

Donation Drive on World NGO Day

The NSS Committee of School of Management in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council organised Donation Drive to Pingalwara on the occasion of World NGO Day to fulfill the social responsibility towards society. The students and faculty generously contributed clothes, eatables and cash for the needy people who are taken care by Pingalwara authorities. The students met the needy people of Pingalwara, discussed their needs and promised to provide help to them in future also. Manjot, Rashim Anand and Bharat Bhushan were the co-coordinators of the event.

Programme on health and wellness

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, conducted a two days workshop on 'Capacity building programme: School health and wellness'. It was organised under CBSE, Centre of Excellence, Chandigarh. Dr Rakesh Sehgal (an eminent educationist) and Preety Sharma were the resource sersons. They threw light on the significance of health and wellness of school going children using video clips and PPTs. Case Studies were discussed solving social, physical, mental, emotional and nutritional problems of the students. Principal K.S. Randhawa inspired the participants on the importance of decluttering negativity from minds.

Apeejay Student brings laurels

Sandeep Singh, a student of Music Instrumental of semester 4th of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, enthralled everyone by playing dilruba at the Subah-e-Banaras programme organised at Assi Ghat, Banaras. The event was an initiative by the UP government in 2014 to acquaint everyone with the cultural heritage of Banaras. In this programme, eminent artists from across the country represent the cultural heritage of India through singing, dancing, playing instruments and theatre. This programme is organised for half an hour after Ganga Aarti in the morning. Not only Indians but foreigners also enjoy this programme to the fullest. Sandeep Singh's melodious rendition of Raag Bhairav on Dilruba made everyone groove along with him. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra congratulated Sandeep Singh on his wonderful achievement. She appreciated the efforts of Dr. Anupam Sood, Head, Department of Music Instrumental, on the achievement of Sandeep Singh.