 Workshop on Coding at Dav college : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Annual athletics meet under way at Apeejay school .



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: PG Department of Computer Science and the institution innovation council of DAV College organised a two-week workshop, ‘Industry-oriented coding skills enhancement’. Principal Rajesh Kumar addressed the students and explained how coding was required in daily activities. He mentioned that everyone must be well equipped with modern technologies. Nischay Bahl and Prof Vishal Sharma were the speakers.

Sports meet at the nobel school

The Nobel School, Kartarpur, organised annual sports meet from Nursery to Class V students. Sports events such as 150m race, 200m race, lemon race, skip and run race, banana race, sack race etc were held. The students performed giddha and bhangra on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the games. Raman house secured the first position. Chairman CL Kochher, managing director, Kumar Shiv Kochher, principal Ravinder Kaur thanked the teachers of the school for their cooperation and support.

Farewell function organised

A farewell party was organised for the students at New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar. The programme was presided over by the director of the school, Sushma Handa. Students presented a colourful programme. Fun games were organised for the students of Class XII. Ritika secured the title of miss New St Soldier and the title of master New St Soldier was won by Lakshya. Sushma Handa extended wishes to the students for their future endeavours.

Party at seth hukam chand sd public

Best wishes Party was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School. The programme was organised under the supervision of principal Priyanka Sharma. Juniors welcomed the senior most class. Dance performances were showcased to add fun and enjoyment to the party. Principal Priyanka Sharma concluded the programme with an inspiring speech.

Bar association chief honoured

Tagore Educational Society held a felicitation ceremony in the honour of the chairman of the school, Aditya Jain, who is also the president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Jalandhar. He was accompanied by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and director Ruchika Jain. The chief guest was welcomed with bouquet of flowers. In his address, the DBA chief emphasised on new educational policies and motivated teachers to upgrade themselves.

Fete AT pcm sd College FOR WOMEN

The 48th edition of college fete was organised at PCM SD College for Women under the headship of principal Pooja Prashar. The Department of Music started the event with a ‘bhajan’. The principal welcomed the guests. Students of the Department of Dance performed Luddi. Students of Department of Fashion Designing and Cosmetology laid up their own stalls of handmade and jewellery items under ‘Earn While You Learn’ scheme. A separate stall was also put up by Punjab National Bank. The main attraction of the evening session was a raffle draw. In-charge of fete Renu Tandon congratulated the winners.

Students ace CA Foundation Exam

Seven students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have brought laurels to the institution by clearing CA foundation examination. Arshia Jain, Himani Singla, Anchal, Gurleen Kaur, Gujeet Kaur, Ridhima Malhotra and Deepali Buggal cleared the exam. Arshia Jain and Himani Singla have cleared the exam with distinction. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department, Meenu Kohli, faculty members and students for this achievement.

Farewell at Cambridge school

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, organised a farewell party for Class XII students. Akshun Mahajan won the title of Mr Cambridge and Ms Cambridge was given to Gurleen Kaur Sall. Palak Bansal,the head girl of the school, secured the title of Ms All Rounder and Mr All rounder won by Sidak Singh, the head boy. Ms Beautiful given to Kritika Sharma and Mr Handsome was Shahid Maria. The title for Best Dressed (girls) was won by Ms Aadya Sharma and Best Dressed among boys was Sambhav Khurana. Mr Popular and Ms Popular was given to Ansh Dhunna and Sakshi Bawa Kohli, respectively. Mr Best Smile was won by Manjotpreet Singh and Ms Best Smile was Ishita Walia. Jasbir Kaur Bassi, chairperson, appreciated the performance of the students.

Professor gets Recognition for art

It was a proud moment for Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, as one of the faculty members, Dr Mohinder Kumar Mastana, Head, Department of Sculpture, got recognition and honour from various institutions of high repute for his unprecedented contribution in the field of sculpture. His name was included in a calendar released by Government of India in collaboration with CreARTors Collective, Mumbai, for acknowledging best works in the area of creative art. For this calendar, there were 1,000 entries from across the country. Only 12 names could make to the final calendar, whereby sculptures of Dr Mohinder Kumar Mastana were showcased. In addition to this, he received gold medal for his finest work of sculpture in an online art exhibition, organised by Awake Art, Prayagraj, Rajasthan. Principal Neerja Dhingra expressed her happiness over Dr Mastana’s extraordinary achievements, and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

7
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Gang of extortionists busted, one arrested

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete