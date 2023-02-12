Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: PG Department of Computer Science and the institution innovation council of DAV College organised a two-week workshop, ‘Industry-oriented coding skills enhancement’. Principal Rajesh Kumar addressed the students and explained how coding was required in daily activities. He mentioned that everyone must be well equipped with modern technologies. Nischay Bahl and Prof Vishal Sharma were the speakers.

Sports meet at the nobel school

The Nobel School, Kartarpur, organised annual sports meet from Nursery to Class V students. Sports events such as 150m race, 200m race, lemon race, skip and run race, banana race, sack race etc were held. The students performed giddha and bhangra on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the games. Raman house secured the first position. Chairman CL Kochher, managing director, Kumar Shiv Kochher, principal Ravinder Kaur thanked the teachers of the school for their cooperation and support.

Farewell function organised

A farewell party was organised for the students at New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar. The programme was presided over by the director of the school, Sushma Handa. Students presented a colourful programme. Fun games were organised for the students of Class XII. Ritika secured the title of miss New St Soldier and the title of master New St Soldier was won by Lakshya. Sushma Handa extended wishes to the students for their future endeavours.

Party at seth hukam chand sd public

Best wishes Party was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School. The programme was organised under the supervision of principal Priyanka Sharma. Juniors welcomed the senior most class. Dance performances were showcased to add fun and enjoyment to the party. Principal Priyanka Sharma concluded the programme with an inspiring speech.

Bar association chief honoured

Tagore Educational Society held a felicitation ceremony in the honour of the chairman of the school, Aditya Jain, who is also the president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Jalandhar. He was accompanied by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and director Ruchika Jain. The chief guest was welcomed with bouquet of flowers. In his address, the DBA chief emphasised on new educational policies and motivated teachers to upgrade themselves.

Fete AT pcm sd College FOR WOMEN

The 48th edition of college fete was organised at PCM SD College for Women under the headship of principal Pooja Prashar. The Department of Music started the event with a ‘bhajan’. The principal welcomed the guests. Students of the Department of Dance performed Luddi. Students of Department of Fashion Designing and Cosmetology laid up their own stalls of handmade and jewellery items under ‘Earn While You Learn’ scheme. A separate stall was also put up by Punjab National Bank. The main attraction of the evening session was a raffle draw. In-charge of fete Renu Tandon congratulated the winners.

Students ace CA Foundation Exam

Seven students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have brought laurels to the institution by clearing CA foundation examination. Arshia Jain, Himani Singla, Anchal, Gurleen Kaur, Gujeet Kaur, Ridhima Malhotra and Deepali Buggal cleared the exam. Arshia Jain and Himani Singla have cleared the exam with distinction. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department, Meenu Kohli, faculty members and students for this achievement.

Farewell at Cambridge school

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, organised a farewell party for Class XII students. Akshun Mahajan won the title of Mr Cambridge and Ms Cambridge was given to Gurleen Kaur Sall. Palak Bansal,the head girl of the school, secured the title of Ms All Rounder and Mr All rounder won by Sidak Singh, the head boy. Ms Beautiful given to Kritika Sharma and Mr Handsome was Shahid Maria. The title for Best Dressed (girls) was won by Ms Aadya Sharma and Best Dressed among boys was Sambhav Khurana. Mr Popular and Ms Popular was given to Ansh Dhunna and Sakshi Bawa Kohli, respectively. Mr Best Smile was won by Manjotpreet Singh and Ms Best Smile was Ishita Walia. Jasbir Kaur Bassi, chairperson, appreciated the performance of the students.

Professor gets Recognition for art

It was a proud moment for Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, as one of the faculty members, Dr Mohinder Kumar Mastana, Head, Department of Sculpture, got recognition and honour from various institutions of high repute for his unprecedented contribution in the field of sculpture. His name was included in a calendar released by Government of India in collaboration with CreARTors Collective, Mumbai, for acknowledging best works in the area of creative art. For this calendar, there were 1,000 entries from across the country. Only 12 names could make to the final calendar, whereby sculptures of Dr Mohinder Kumar Mastana were showcased. In addition to this, he received gold medal for his finest work of sculpture in an online art exhibition, organised by Awake Art, Prayagraj, Rajasthan. Principal Neerja Dhingra expressed her happiness over Dr Mastana’s extraordinary achievements, and wished him good luck for his future endeavours.