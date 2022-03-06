campus notes

Workshop on skill development

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Computer Science department of Kamla Nehru College for Women organised a seven-day workshop for skill development for the non-faculty members. Various topics were covered during the workshop including - Punjabi typing, student data maintenance, MS Office and form 16 & TDS. The chief resource person in the workshop were Dr Nimratdeep for Punjabi typing, CA Chirag Jain for student data maintenance, Sushil and Chauhan for MS Office related topics and Rema Madan for TDS forms. The workshop concluded with the valedictory session where participants were felicitated with certificates of participation. College Principal Dr Savinder Pal appreciated the combined effort of all the resource person and congratulated the Computer Science Department for organising such an enlightening workshop. OC

Student gets seat in Canadian varsity

Jalandhar: Harsimranjeet Kaur, a student of GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, has brought honour by securing a spot at the University of Regina, Canada, to study biochemistry. Sharat Kumar Singh, Principal, stated that her parents wanted to send her abroad for higher education, so they chose CAIE Board with IGCSE programme for her until Grade 12 which undoubtedly paid off, as she was not only selected but also received a scholarship worth $13,000 in cash along with a waiver of her first semester fee (which amounted to Rs 12 lakh including the cash scholarship). Her parents expressed gratitude towards the school management and the entire faculty for their unwavering advice and support. CEO Raghav Vasal and Aditi Vasal presented her a bouquet and a cake garnished with their best wishes for her bright future.

Tug-of-war competition organised

An Inter-Class Tug-of-War competition was organised by the Department of Physical Education at Hindu Kanya College and Collegiate School, Kapurthala, in which 80 students from school and college participated enthusiastically from different streams. The team from 10+1 (commerce) performed outstandingly well and became the winner of the event. The team from B.A.-2nd Semester secured the second position. Principal, Dr. Archna Garg, congratulated the winning team and encouraged all students to participate in such fun-filled energetic competitions which not only foster team spirit but also strengthen them morally and physically. Jaswant Kaur, Head of the Department, was also present during the event to motivate the participants to perform well. The competition was conducted under the supervision of Mukti, lecturer in Physical Education, and Jaspreet Kaur, lecturer in Punjabi. The whole event turned out to be a great visual treat for the spectators and a recreational sport for the participants.

Plantation drive organised

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised plantation drive by tagging the name and uses of the plants/ tree planted in the language of Punjabi and Telugu in which around more than 400 students along with co-associate teacher Sapna and Sandeep Saini took part enthusiastically. The students of Classes VII and IX were encouraged to study the importance of planted trees. Principal Neeru Nayyar motivated and appreciated the students to take part in these kinds of activities to develop scientific skills, temper and thinking. The activity was performed under the supervision of incharge Simmi Grover and under the guidance of school Principal Neeru Nayyar and Vice Principal Parveen Saili who appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.

World Wildlife Day celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated World Wildlife Day under the theme of “Sustaining All Life on Earth” highlighting the unique place of wild fauna and flora as essential components of the words biodiversity. The Chairman of the school JK Gupta interacted with the students and explained the importance of wildlife. Forest plays a very crucial role in our life. Plants give shelter to the animals and together they maintain our ecosystem. The Director Seema Honda expressed that wildlife is an important part of the natural resources and they play an important role in balancing the environment. The students of primary class participated in the drawing competition and they drew the images of forest and wildlife. Student of class Xl Gurpreet Singh delivered a speech, in which he emphasised on the importance of forest and wildlife in our environment. He also discussed how sustainably we can make our relationships with wildlife species.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala