Workshop on skill development

Phagwara: Computer Science department of Kamla Nehru College for Women organised a seven-day workshop for skill development for the non-faculty members. Various topics were covered during the workshop including - Punjabi typing, student data maintenance, MS Office and form 16 & TDS. The chief resource person in the workshop were Dr Nimratdeep for Punjabi typing, CA Chirag Jain for student data maintenance, Sushil and Chauhan for MS Office related topics and Rema Madan for TDS forms. The workshop concluded with the valedictory session where participants were felicitated with certificates of participation. College Principal Dr Savinder Pal appreciated the combined effort of all the resource person and congratulated the Computer Science Department for organising such an enlightening workshop. OC

Student gets seat in Canadian varsity

Jalandhar: Harsimranjeet Kaur, a student of GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, has brought honour by securing a spot at the University of Regina, Canada, to study biochemistry. Sharat Kumar Singh, Principal, stated that her parents wanted to send her abroad for higher education, so they chose CAIE Board with IGCSE programme for her until Grade 12 which undoubtedly paid off, as she was not only selected but also received a scholarship worth $13,000 in cash along with a waiver of her first semester fee (which amounted to Rs 12 lakh including the cash scholarship). Her parents expressed gratitude towards the school management and the entire faculty for their unwavering advice and support. CEO Raghav Vasal and Aditi Vasal presented her a bouquet and a cake garnished with their best wishes for her bright future.

Tug-of-war competition organised

An Inter-Class Tug-of-War competition was organised by the Department of Physical Education at Hindu Kanya College and Collegiate School, Kapurthala, in which 80 students from school and college participated enthusiastically from different streams. The team from 10+1 (commerce) performed outstandingly well and became the winner of the event. The team from B.A.-2nd Semester secured the second position. Principal, Dr. Archna Garg, congratulated the winning team and encouraged all students to participate in such fun-filled energetic competitions which not only foster team spirit but also strengthen them morally and physically. Jaswant Kaur, Head of the Department, was also present during the event to motivate the participants to perform well. The competition was conducted under the supervision of Mukti, lecturer in Physical Education, and Jaspreet Kaur, lecturer in Punjabi. The whole event turned out to be a great visual treat for the spectators and a recreational sport for the participants.

Plantation drive organised

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised plantation drive by tagging the name and uses of the plants/ tree planted in the language of Punjabi and Telugu in which around more than 400 students along with co-associate teacher Sapna and Sandeep Saini took part enthusiastically. The students of Classes VII and IX were encouraged to study the importance of planted trees. Principal Neeru Nayyar motivated and appreciated the students to take part in these kinds of activities to develop scientific skills, temper and thinking. The activity was performed under the supervision of incharge Simmi Grover and under the guidance of school Principal Neeru Nayyar and Vice Principal Parveen Saili who appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.

World Wildlife Day celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated World Wildlife Day under the theme of “Sustaining All Life on Earth” highlighting the unique place of wild fauna and flora as essential components of the words biodiversity. The Chairman of the school JK Gupta interacted with the students and explained the importance of wildlife. Forest plays a very crucial role in our life. Plants give shelter to the animals and together they maintain our ecosystem. The Director Seema Honda expressed that wildlife is an important part of the natural resources and they play an important role in balancing the environment. The students of primary class participated in the drawing competition and they drew the images of forest and wildlife. Student of class Xl Gurpreet Singh delivered a speech, in which he emphasised on the importance of forest and wildlife in our environment. He also discussed how sustainably we can make our relationships with wildlife species.