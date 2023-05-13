Workshop on web development held

PHAGWARA, MAY 12
A two-day workshop on “full stack web development” was organised at GNA University in which about 180 students of computer science and engineering participated.
This workshop was designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of full-stack web development. The trainers of the workshop were Pankaj Maurya and Ranu Mishra from Shapemyskills Pvt Ltd, Noida.
Participants got the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in developing full-stack web applications, using popular programming languages.
