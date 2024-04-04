Workshop organised

St Soldier Institute of Hotel Mgmt

Jalandhar: A workshop on oil free cooking was organised under the leadership of chef Akhil and chef Saurabh at St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management College. The experts taught students to prepare different types of dishes in an oil-free manner to remain healthy. Chefs Saurabh and Akhil prepared samosa, mix pakora, chilla, and dahi-wala-paneer, using various ingredients and won everyone’s heart. Activity incharge Kirti Sharma, Manish Gupta, Vikas Sharma, Shubham, Raman, Gagan and Ravi were present. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the initiative and urged the students to keep engaging in experiments.

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

During campus placement conducted by Soccer International Pvt Ltd at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, five students — Satyam, Sonu Kumar, Puneet Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Harshveer Singh — of Mechanical Engineering were selected on an annual pay package of Rs 1.80 lakh for the training and more than Rs 2.5 lakh after training. Principal Jagroop Singh congratulated the students.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, affectionately welcomed the students of classes Nursery to 12 in the new session. A special assembly was conducted to extend a hearty welcome to all the students in the presence of Principal Savina Bahl. A cake cutting ceremony and welcome dance was organised for the kindergarten blossom buddies. President Dr Narotam Singh, Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Bahl welcomed the parents.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College’s gidha team won Punjabi Sarv Kala Sahit Academy Trophy at the gidha competition. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh felicitated the team and said regular practice, discipline and dedication brought fruitful results. He appreciated the efforts of the team and added that the college would keep supporting its students. Dean of Cultural Affairs Dr Palwinder Singh said the college gidha team had made a rare distinction by winning the District Youth Festival organised by Youth Affairs, Government of Punjab and zonal and inter-zonal youth festival of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and Punjabi Sarv Kala Sahit Academy Trophy in the same session. He added that the team had won cash prize worth Rs 50,000 by winning the competition held at Phillaur. The college gidha team credited their success to the team incharges and thanked the college management for providing them with such opportunities.