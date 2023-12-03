World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 2

The Red Cross Drug De-addiction Centre, Nawanshahr, organised an education programme to mark World AIDS Day. It was organised in collaboration with the TI Project of the Punjab AIDS Control Society at DAN College of Education.

The programme, held at Nawanshahr, was presided over by College Principal Karuna Oberoi, while District Health Officer Dr Renu Agarwal was the special guest of honor.

Dr Vikas Kumar, project director of the TI Project Punjab AIDS Control Society, Nawanshahr, while reflecting on the World AIDS Day theme, “let communities lead”, highlighted the progress made and the ongoing challenges to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

Addressing the gathering, Chaman Singh, project director, Red Cross Drug De-addiction Centre, Nawanshahr, emphasised the impact of HIV on the immune system, stressing the importance of prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Renu Agarwal shared insights into the Punjab State AIDS Control Society’s mission to combat HIV/AIDS since its establishment in 1998. The event saw participation from various stakeholders.

#Nawanshahr