World Bicycle Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World Bicycle Day was celebrated with a cyclothon being organised by St. Soldier Divine Public School, Mann Nagar branch. In accordance with the guidelines of principal Ambika Sharma, the students made everyone aware by making posters with messages for a healthy living. Students said that they would keep themselves fit by cycling which also helps reduce the consumption of natural resources such as petrol and diesel and saves the environment. The students were told that they day was first observed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 3. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra urged everyone to use a bicycle.

Lyallpur students excel in GNDU exams

The students of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, have performed well in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of B.Voc (Software development) Semester-V. Principal of the college Prof Jasreen Kaur said that Harman Kaur bagged the third position by getting 352 marks out of 400 whereas Angad Singh bagged the 6th position by getting 346 marks in the same class. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur and Principal Jasreen Kaur congratulated the students. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science, Prof Sandeep Bassi, Dr Daljit Kaur and Prof Navneet Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Students bring laurels for Hans Raj

The students of Institution Innovation Council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the college by bagging second position in the B-Plan competition organised by Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. Sehajdeep Saini and Palak Sharma of B.Sc (Biotechnology) presented their business plan for the product named Finezymes which is a bio-enzyme made up of organic waste like citrus fruits, jaggery, water and yeast/bacteria. The students won a cash prize of Rs 3,000. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr Anjana Bhatia, in-charge of Institution Innovation Council and students on the achievement. Dr Meenakshi Duggal Mehta, Council member, was also present.

Dips student 1st in Badminton c’ship

Shourya of DIPS School, Suranussi, secured the first position. Principal Renuka said that Shourya of Class VI secured the first position in Sunrise Open Tournament in the Under-12 Badminton Championship held at HMV College. Principal Renuka honoured Shourya with a certificate. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra, while congratulating Shourya on the victory, motivated him to perform well.

All KCL students secure first division

The KCL Collegiate School for Girls came out with good results. All the students bagged first division. Kasak Verma topped in Commerce stream by scoring 94 per cent marks. Following her was Sargun who bagged the second position with 92 per cent in Commerce. In 10+2 (Arts), Muskan Sharma and Palak topped by scoring 91 per cent. Principal Dr Navjot blessed the collegiate girls. While congratulating Harpreet (Arts) and Navdeep (Commerce), Head, KCL Collegiate School for Girls, said she was proud of the hard work of her students.

Skill-oriented course held atPCM SD

The PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women organised a one-month online/offline free skill-oriented course, Tally ERP9/Tally Prime 2.1 (Accounting software) from April 28 to May 31. These classes were organised for the students who have done SSC-II Commerce. The students were explained the steps of company creation, alteration and deletion of ledgers and voucher entries etc. The students were given hands-on training in the preparation of day book, trial balance, profit and loss account, balance sheet and ratios which helps in instant generation of e-way bill and e-invoices. The skill-oriented course gave students a hands-on experience as to how they can make use of technology to prepare and maintain accounts on a daily basis. College principal Prof Pooja Parashar congratulated the PG Department of Commerce and Management for organising the course.

Students urged to cycle, go green

As per guidelines from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and NSS Department of GNDU, the NSS unit of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education celebrated World Bicycle Day on the theme ‘The versatility and convenience of a bicycle’. The purpose of the rally was to encourage the community for using the bicycle and to promote the notion of a sustainable life-style by staying connected to nature. The cycle rally was inaugurated by Principal Neelu Jhanji who motivated the students to use a bicycle to reduce pollution and lead a healthy lifestyle. The event was coordinated by Dr Kiran Walia.