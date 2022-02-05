CAMPUS NOTES

World cancer day at DIPS Schools

World cancer day at DIPS Schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Awareness was given to the students on cancer on World Cancer Day in all the branches of DIPS schools. Various activities were organised for students online. Students apprised that world cancer day is an international day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Cancer awareness has become exceedingly important. Principals remarked that the primary goal of the day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer. Cancer prevention is action to lower the risk of getting cancer. This can include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to known cancer causing substances and taking medicines or vaccines that can prevent cancer from developing.

Cancer Awareness Campaign

Under Disha-An Initiative, Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust organised an awareness campaign at Innocent Hearts School, on World Cancer Day under the theme “Close the Care Gap”. In this campaign Dr. Palak Bowry interacted with students and highlighted the meaning of care gap. She stated that in spite of advancement in cancer treatment everyone is not able to receive it and we can reduce the gap by providing better knowledge and equal health services to each patient. Dr. Palak enlightened them with different factors which negatively affects the care of cancer patients. She also highlighted the barriers that cancer patients face constantly at every turn of life and motivated the students to finish the discrimination with patients based on ethnicity, education, disability and lifestyle.

E-Basant Panchami

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated e-Basant Panchami with lot of enthusiasm and fanfare. The event started with the speech of Director LKCTC, Dr. SK Sood. He highlighted the importance of Basant Panchami and said the festival is usually considered to mark the onset of spring emulating the light yellow mustard flowers in the field. Basant Panchmi is also a festival that honours Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music and art. An online kite design contest was organised to celebrate Basant Panchmi. Chandan got the prize for the most eco-friendly kite. Aishlee and Jaspreet for the most innovative kite and Shahna Basri for the most vibrant kite

Guest Lecture on Food Safety

The faculty of Hospitality at GNA University organised a guest lecture on Food Safety and Quality Assurance via the online platform of Blackboard. The resource person was Dr. Mohammad Intiaz, a renowned food safety and hygiene manager in Saudi Arabia. The objective behind the guest lecture was to apprise the students of the food safety and the quality standards of it. The guest lecture commenced with the opening note by Chef Amandeep Kumar, Assistant Prof in the Faculty of Hospitality. Dr. Intiaz covered various topics about Quality assurance and stressed on the importance for the same on the various operations of the hotel.

Vaccination Camp Organised

A special vaccination camp for the faculty, staff and students was organised by Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, in collaboration with the local administration and Civil Hospital. In this camp, 142 students of 15-18 years and staff members of the college got vaccinated for 1st, 2nd dose or booster dose. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of Dr Seema Marwaha, Head of Zoology Department and Nodal Officer, for organising camp in the college premises. She said HMV has always committed itself to safeguard humanity against the Covid virus. Dr. Ajay Sareen also thanked Civil Surgeon Dr. Ranjit Singh, ANM Dr. Seema, Operator Heena and students Arti and Sunil.

Awareness On Cancer Day

World Cancer Day was observed in Shiv Jyoti Public School. Students of all classes were made aware about this day through the medium of video presentation (ppt) prepared by the students - Srishti (7-A),Prajwal (7-A) and Ujjwal(8-A) with co-associate teacher of Jagriti House Shallu Sood and Sandeep Saini. Principal Neeru Nayyar apprised the students to enjoy little things that life has set for us and to remain healthy and inspire others to be healthy to have a cancer-free life. The activity was performed under the supervision of Rajni Sharma, House Master of Jagriti House.

Third Vaccination Camp

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering is committed to take adequate measures for ensuring physical well-being of students, staff, and faculty. Considering the present pandemic situation, regular measures have been taken to safeguard the heath interests of the students, faculty, and general masses. This includes organising regular vaccination camps and drives. Under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director Apeejay Institute, two vaccination camps have already been organised in the institute, making it easy and convenient for staff and faculty to get vaccinated prior to the commencement of the new semester.

School holds inoculation Camp

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a vaccination camp for all above 15 years of age under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar. Quite a handsome number of people became the part of this drive. “Covaxin” was provided to them. It was a successful camp. President Dr. Narotam Singh along with Principal Savina Bahl were obliged to receive this opportunity and made best possible efforts.

