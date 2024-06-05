 World Environment Day : The Tribune India

Students celebrate World Environment Day at St. Soldier College of Education in Jalandhar. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World Environment Day was celebrated at St. Soldier College of Education by the NSS Department. On the occasion, college principal Dr Alka Gupta motivated the students to take care of the environment so that one can make the earth worth living for the coming generations. The students collected e-waste so that the environment can be saved from pollution and it can be recycled properly. The programme was organised in collaboration with the NGO Pehal. The students were made aware of the dangers of e-waste and about its recycling. The students gave the message of keeping the environment clean through posters. On the initiative of the college, Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the efforts of the college principal, staff members and students and gave the message of creating a clean environment to society.

Lyallpur Khalsa College will conduct sports trial for the upcoming session 2024-25 on June 6-7-8 at Balbir Singh Sports Stadium of the college. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh notified that sportsmen for athletics, basketball, badminton, boxing and volleyball could appear for trials on June 6, the opening day. On June 7, trial will be conducted for hockey, wrestling, weightlifting, handball and karate. On June 8, the third and final day, football, baseball, kho-kho, tennis and cricket trials shall be held. He informed that graduate and higher secondary pass candidates could report for these trials at 9 am sharp in their sports kit with original documents.

The HMV skilled courses hub of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, organised a 100-hours Skilled Course Certificate Programme in banking, finance and insurance (CPBFI-2024) in collaboration with Bajaj FinServ under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen, and coordinator Binoo Gupta. The purpose of conducting this course was to enhance the employability skills of the students. She said that during a span of 100 hours, the students were given an insight into the practical aspects of banking, finance, insurance, personal grooming and related aspects. Principal Prof Sareen appreciated the efforts of the team members comprising Meenu Kohli, Head of Department, Dr Kajal Puri and Kanika Sharma.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has established a hi-tech health club fitted with various equipment like top-of-the-line multi-gym, magnetic bike, motorised treadmill, jogger, twister, vibrator and massager etc. It caters to the physical fitness requirements of the students. To provide expert fitness guidance to the students, a trainer also works in the gym to help the students with their physical fitness, exercise and regime. Proper focus is given to the nutrition and diet of students. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi stated that the health club is a part of the infrastructure provided on campus for the development of young students of the college. She further maintained that a healthy, active and fit body can provide a good intellectual and academic growth to the students.

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women hosted a farewell event to bid adieu to the outgoing classes of the college. The event, 'Waqt-e-Rukhsat…till we meet again!', was aimed at recollecting experiences and joyous moments of the students during their time in the college. The programme featured scintillating performances by students, including dance and music. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their accomplishments during their tenure as students in the college and wished them luck for future. Encouraging them to nurture their internal beauty, Dr Walia emphasised the importance of cultivating positivity and love. She further underscored the transformative power of education, particularly in the context of women empowerment. A significant feature of the event was the fashion show, which highlighted the concept of beauty with brains. Rushika of B Design was crowned as Miss BBK, Nimrata of BBA secured the first runners-up position for the title Miss BBK and Tamanna secured the 2nd runners-up position for the title Miss BBK DAV. Additionally, Arshnoor Kaur of BBA won the title Ms BBK Confident and Jhanvi of B Design bagged the title Ms BBK Elegant.

A training workshop on Innovative Teaching Practices for ICT teachers was conducted for the teachers of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public Schools by the Directorate of Education under the flagship of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society. In a bid to enhance teaching methodologies and foster innovation in the field of ICT education a training session on "Softwares and Programming Fundamentals" was organised by the team of Start Coding. This training session served as a catalyst for empowering educators to harness the power of technology in the classroom. Participants learned how to design engaging coding challenges.

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential.They laid stress on how the health and hygiene of children can be maintained in school as well as how to make children mentally and Physically strong. Teachers of different CBSE affiliated schools of Amritsar, took active participation in the session by clearing their doubts. Principal Director Dr. Anita Bhalla appreciated the efforts put by the resource persons , in making the session so interactive. Overall session was quite informative and productive.

