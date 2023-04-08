World Health Day: First-aid techniques taught to students

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 7

Red Cross Society and the National Service Scheme wing of GNA University in collaboration with Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, Phagwara, observed World Health Day at its campus. The main objective behind the session was to inculcate a spirit of humanitarianism and ensure respect for human life.

Shaina Verma, Senior State Training Supervisor, Punjab State Branch and Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, was the resource person of the day. She explained to the students the basic first-aid techniques that are required during critical situations.