World Health Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Under ‘Disha- An Initiative’ run by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, several activities were organised by the health and wellness club in five schools of Innocent Hearts on the occasion of World Health Day. The objective of these activities was to make students aware of health, hygiene and food habits. The students were made to participate in various activities under the theme 'Health for All'. Experienced and qualified doctors were specially invited on the occasion. In the classes, the students were motivated by the teachers to consume healthy and nutritious foods like milk, curd, green vegetables and fresh fruits in the food. Tips on healthy diet were also shared with the students. They were also told to drink more and more water and wash their hands thoroughly with soap before eating. At InnoKids of Innocent Hearts, activities were conducted on topic 'Stay Fit Stay Healthy' for the Discoverers and Scholars and on the theme 'Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids' for the Learners and Explorers. A power point presentation on health and wellness was given to the students of classes I and II. Students of class III to V were sensitised about the importance of health by grade mentors regarding cleanliness and food habits. Students of Class VI were motivated to do yoga and aerobics by sharing fitness mantra with them. A creative poster-making competition was organised for the students of Class VII.

Nodal institution for Yuva Sangam

The National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, (NITJ) is engaged in the Yuva Sangam'23 as a nodal institution for the state of Punjab under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by Government of India. Yuva Sangam'23 is a one-week exposure visit programme in which the students studying in the higher educational institutions, along with some off-campus youngsters from across the nation, will get a chance to explore and experience the innumerous wonders of the nation. The tours are scheduled from April 15 to May 15. The initiative aims at providing an immersive experience of numerous lacets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and a youth connect in the host state. During the visits, youth will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogik (Technology). Ministries of Education, Home Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Youth Affairs and Sports, Information and Broadcasting, Railways and Development of North Eastern Region (DON- ER) are the participating ministries of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Abhiyan’ and have distinct roles, with responsibilities for implementation of their respective parts dur-ing the same. Youths across the country in the age group 18-30 years comprising mainly of students, National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan volunteers, employed and self-employed people etc are eligible to apply under this programme. Registration and additional information of the Phase-II of the program can be found by visiting https://ebsb.aicte-india.org.

Payal first in GNDU examination

A student of Doaba College’s BSc (Biotechnology) Semester-V student, Payal Lumba secured 326 out of 360 marks and bagged the first position in Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari said that Payal had also cleared GATE-BT 2023, IIT GAM-BT 2023 and her application has also been shortlisted for the TIFR Centres across India. Principal Pardeep Bhandari congratulated meritorious students, their parents, Rajiv Khosla, head and faculty, for this outstanding achievement. Bhandari said college was accorded with Star College Status by DBT MoST Govt of India and throughout the year various seminars, industrial visits, conferences and hands-on practical training is given to science students under DBT Scheme which helps the students to excel in studies.

Fashion show at CT group

The stage was set on fire when young models from different colleges and universities walked the ramp in Glamour and Gloss, an inter-college fashion show competition held at CT Group of Institutions, South campus. In the competition, there were nine teams — Anand College of Engineering and Management, CT University, HMV College, PCM SD College for Women, CT Groups of Institutions, Shahpur, ST Soldier Institute of Business Management and Agriculture, Rayat Bahra Institute of Management, Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, and KMV, Jalandhar. The theme of the show was Indo-Western. There were 113 models and 105 designers who presented their workmanship on the ramp. They judged the teams based on various parameters like choreography, looks, attire, walk, etc. The first position was bagged by KMV, Jalandhar, second place was won by CT University, Ludhiana, and HMV, Jalandhar stood third. The audience was mesmerised by the live performances presented by the CT Musical Society. Managing Director of the CT Group, Dr Manbir Singh congratulated the winners.