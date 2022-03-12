World Kidney Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a free kidney and urology check-up camp was organised by Patel Hospital in Jalandhar. More than 100 patients were examined free of cost by a team of experts at Patel Hospital. World Kidney Day is observed every year around the world on the second Thursday of March. This year the theme of World Kidney Day is ‘Kidney Health for All’. The main objective of World Kidney Day is to raise awareness about this disease among people. —