World Kidney Day observed

Jalandhar, March 11
On the occasion of World Kidney Day, a free kidney and urology check-up camp was organised by Patel Hospital in Jalandhar. More than 100 patients were examined free of cost by a team of experts at Patel Hospital. World Kidney Day is observed every year around the world on the second Thursday of March. This year the theme of World Kidney Day is ‘Kidney Health for All’. The main objective of World Kidney Day is to raise awareness about this disease among people. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...