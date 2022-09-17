World Ozone Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Eklavya School celebrated World Ozone Day. A special assembly was conducted during which a speech was given by Manya of class 4. She explained that World Ozone day was celebrated to spread awareness among people about the depletion of Ozone layer and to find possible solutions to preserve it. The students of class 1 and 2 enjoyed poster making activity. Students of class 3 and class 4 watched a movie related to Ozone day.

Guest lecture on life skills held

Training and Placement Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a guest lecture on Life Skills. The resource person was Ahsanul Haq (IAS Mentor and Director, India Programme, Mastermind Business, London). He discussed the importance of career opportunities. He stressed on the role of critical thinking, logical ability, self-awareness, problem solving approach, etc. in life. Haq also shared Gyan Mantra for becoming successful and cracking any competitive exam with sureshot success.

Workshop on Effective Teaching Skills

A workshop on Effective Teaching Skills was organised for teachers by DIPS management to make them aware about new teaching skills. Soft skills advisor Vaishali Sheoran gave tips to the teachers through whichj they can improve not only their teaching style but also their personality. She told in the beginning that a teacher is a leader, knowledge giver, mentor, care giver, so we should first come to take care of ourselves and increase our knowledge. To increase our knowledge, through new technology, we can get information from all over the world. She said teachers also had some responsibility for themselves, so they should take full care of their mental and physical health. CEO Monica Mandotra said it was necessary for a good teachers to have their students trust in them.

Students ace university examinations

Students of BA semester IV, English (Honours) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the institution by grabbing first, second and third positions in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Tanvi and Kalyani shared first position by receiving 71 marks out of 100. Sargamjit Kaur, Mandira Joshi, Damanpreet and Himanshi secured second position by achieving 70 marks and Bawleen stood third in the university by scoring 68 marks. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department, faculty members and students for this achievement.