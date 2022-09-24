World Pharmacy Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The World Pharmacy Day was celebrated at St Soldier Pharmacy Institute in which students of B Pharmacy, D Pharmacy and M Pharmacy participated with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, students took out a rally on topics like “Drug, Beti Padhao.” Rangoli making, debate, etc, were conducted. In the poster-making contest, Ramandeep came first, Bandana second and Prerna third. In slogan-making, Harneet came first, Riya second, Kajal third. In logo-making, Rachael stood first, Diksha second and Khushi third. In the quiz, Gagan and Khushpreet stood first, Priya and Mahesh came second, and Pawan and Hirak got the third position. Chairman Anil Chopra lauded the talent of the students, and honoured them.

World Cinema Day observed

The World Cinema Day was observed by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the GNDU regional campus in Ladhewali. On this occasion, renowned film-maker Dr Harjit Singh was the guest of honour. The students were made to watch his movie, ‘Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe’. The students and staff members watched the movie with great enthusiasm. Later, Dr Singh discussed his own experience as a film-maker with the students. He noted film-making has become much easier now, thanks to the modern digital tools. He urged the students to watch meaningful cinema from all over the globe. He further stressed that art and literature should be reflected in the

cinema of the region.

Principal appointed to senate

The Principal of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Dr Neerja Dhingra, has been appointed in the senate of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dr Dhingra has been sincerely extending her services as the Principal for eight years. She has a keen interest in fine arts, music instruments, singing and dancing. Under her leadership, the students are not only doing well on the academic front, but are also shining in cultural activities. She has written many research papers on women empowerment and their lawful rights. She did her PhD in International Economics, and her thesis was on the topic of foreign direct investment in India.

Blood donation camp held

The NSS unit of Doaba College organised a blood donation camp. The camp was organised in collaboration with a medical team of doctors from the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Principal (Dr) Pardeep Bhandari also donated blood in order to sensitise the students about the importance of blood donation. He also distributed certificates to the blood donors. More than 50 students and staff members donated blood. The team members of the NSS unit were present on the occasion. Principal (Dr) Pardeep Bhandari lauded the efforts of the NSS.