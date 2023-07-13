World Population Day: Events organised to raise awareness

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 12

On the occasion of World Population Day, a seminar was organised at Rayat Bahara College of Nursing by the Health Department, Hoshiarpur, on the topic “Let us take this resolution in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, and make family planning an option for prosperity”. Campus director Chander Mohan, Civil Surgeon Hoshiarpur Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana participated as the chief guest in the seminar. The seminar was organised in collaboration with vice-principal of college of nursing Raj Kiran and professor Manpreet Kaur.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Balwinder Kumar said that the world’s population was increasing rapidly, if concerted efforts were not made to stop this growth, then world would have to face serious consequences in future. In terms of health, the number of patients suffering from asthma, tuberculosis and other diseases is also increasing due to lack of clean air to breathe. Keeping these problems in mind people are encouraged for family planning to stabilise the population.

Deputy mass media officer Dr Tripta Singh said, “The natural resources of the country are fast depleting due to the increasing population. The shortage of drinking water has become serious. The area of forests and agriculture is decreasing day by day. One fourth of the country’s population is not able to even get the basic necessities of life.” She also shared family planning information with the students.

Deputy mass media officer Ramandeep Kaur said that population stabilisation fortnight to be observed till July 24. Special camps would be organised for vasectomy and ligation operations to be done free of cost by specialist doctors.

A skit depicting the problems arising due to large family was presented by the students and a poster-making competition was also held for the students. The participating students were awarded with appreciation certificates.

