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Home / Jalandhar / World Red Cross Day: People urged to care, share and serve humanity

World Red Cross Day: People urged to care, share and serve humanity

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:51 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Students honoured for winning chart-making competition during World Red Cross Day event in Nawanshahr.
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The Indian Red Cross Society through the Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA), Nawanshahr, organised a series of activities to mark World Red Cross Day. The celebrations were held at DAV Centenary Public School and later at the IRCA premises.

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The first programme was presided over by Principal RK Verma, while the second session at the rehabilitation centre was conducted under the leadership of Chaman Singh, Project Director at IRCA.

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Addressing the gathering, Chaman Singh highlighted the life and humanitarian contributions of the founder of the Red Cross Movement. Speaking on this year's theme, "Keeping Humanity Alive," he emphasised the invaluable role played by Red Cross volunteers and staff across the world in providing relief and medical assistance during conflicts, disasters and emergencies.

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He urged everyone to come forward to help people in distress and also shared inspiring incidents from the life of Bhai Ghanaiya, known for his selfless service to humanity. Stressing the importance of compassion and social responsibility, he remarked that "World Red Cross Day reminds us to care, share and serve."

To encourage creativity and awareness among students, a chart-making competition was also organised. Nitesh secured the first position, Aryan stood second and Neha bagged the third position. All participants were honoured with tokens of appreciation.

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In his address, Principal RK Verma highlighted the significance of the Red Cross in promoting humanitarian values and social welfare. He congratulated the winners and appreciated the active participation of students and staff members.

Among those present on the occasion were Vijay Kumar and Kamaljit Kaur, Counselors at IRCA; Deepak from the IRCA staff; and school staff members including Jyoti Bala, Harpreet Kaur, Meena, Manju and Neha. Around 200 students participated enthusiastically in the event.

During the function held at the IRCA centre, noted social activist Subhash Arora attended as the special guest. He captivated the audience with motivational poetry and appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and dedicate themselves to serving society and helping the needy.

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