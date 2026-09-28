World Rivers Day: Save rivers to secure future, says Seechewal

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, on the eve of World Rivers Day, appealed to people to join efforts to preserve the country’s rivers, describing their conservation as essential for safeguarding the future of coming generations.

Raising the slogan “Save Rivers, Save People,” Sant Seechewal said river pollution in the state remains a matter of serious concern and called for greater public participation in protecting water resources. He noted that sustained efforts over the past two years to clean the Buddha Dariya in Ludhiana have yielded encouraging results, with water quality showing noticeable improvement.

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According to Sant Seechewal, several major challenges in cleaning the Buddha Dariya have been addressed to a considerable extent. He said reports of the Punjab Pollution Control Board have also recorded improvements in the river’s water quality.

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Calls for more green cover along riverbanks

Sant Seechewal stressed the need to increase green cover along riverbanks by planting more trees, shrubs and deep-rooted grasses. Such vegetation, he said, would help prevent soil erosion and improve the ecological health of river systems.He urged people not to dispose of plastic and other solid waste along riverbanks. He also advocated cleaning smaller rivers and drains up to their natural beds, saying this would facilitate rainwater percolation and enhance groundwater recharge.

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World Rivers Day

World Rivers Day was first observed in Canada in 1980. While only a few countries initially participated, the movement has since expanded globally, with more than 100 countries now associated with the campaign. The day is observed annually on the last Sunday of September.

Dairy waste remains a challenge

Despite progress in cleaning the Buddha Dariya, dairy waste continues to pose a significant challenge. Tajpur and Haibowal dairy complexes, along with numerous other dairies in Ludhiana, generate large quantities of cow dung and waste water, some of which reportedly finds its way into the river.

Official figures indicate that nearly 850 tonnes of cow dung are generated daily by the city’s dairies, of which around 650 tonnes are being collected. Although the MC has awarded a contract worth about ?22 crore for dung collection, the issue of untreated waste entering the river persists.

Kali Bein a model for river revival

Sant Seechewal said the Holy Kali Bein, restored through public participation and kar seva, has emerged as a model for the rejuvenation of polluted rivers across the country.

He said similar efforts, based on community involvement and voluntary service, are being undertaken to restore the Buddha Dariya and make it pollution-free.