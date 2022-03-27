World Water Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Department of Science, Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, celebrated World’s Water Day by PowerPoint presentation, posters and slogans. The main motive of this event was to make students aware of the decreasing quality and amount of drinking water and the ways to conserve water. Dr Savinder Pal, the college principal motivated students and shared their views about different methods of water conservation. They also congratulated the entire science department. Around 40 students participated in the event. —