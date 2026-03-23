World Water Day: Seechewal urges public to protect rivers, plant trees

On the occasion of World Water Day, emphasis was laid on spreading awareness about preserving natural water resources and making surroundings greener. Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal conveyed a strong message of environmental protection by planting a sapling and urging people to take collective responsibility for safeguarding nature.

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Highlighting the importance of rivers, he said that rivers and streams are the lifelines of human existence. Drawing a comparison, he stated that just as it is essential for the veins in the human body to remain clean for good health, it is equally crucial to keep rivers free from pollution.

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Expressing concern, he pointed out that the increasing presence of toxic metals in Punjab’s water bodies is becoming a serious issue. He added that the effects of global warming are now clearly visible, a situation experts had warned about long ago, making the conservation of water and the environment even more critical.

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Sant Seechewal appealed to the public to protect natural resources in order to prevent further pollution of rivers. He underlined that no religion discourages respect for nature; rather, it is a moral responsibility of every individual to safeguard the environment.

On the occasion, he called upon people to plant more trees and adopt water conservation practices as an integral part of daily life, ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for future generations.