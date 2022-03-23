World Water Day: Students pledge not to waste water

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 22

On the occasion of World Water Day, an awareness seminar was organised by Punjab Pollution Control Board at DAV University and Sant Baba Bhag Singh University. Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, PPCB, was the chief guest and keynote speaker at both events. He gave a speech at both universities regarding water conservation and urged students to be the change that is needed to fulfil the purpose of celebrating Water Day. A presentation was also given to students of DAV University by special guest Dr Rakesh Sharda, Principal Scientist, PAU, Ludhiana, on Ground Water conservation.

Students of both universities took part in various competitions on the theme ‘Groundwater: Making the invisible visible’ such as quiz competition, poster-making, slogan-writing, rangoli-making, plays etc. at both universities and winners were facilitated with certificates, momentos and plants as prizes.

In the seminars, Gulshan Rai (Chief Environmental Engineer), Gurinder Singh Majithia (Chief Environmental Engineer), Kuldip Singh (Environmental Engineer) and Jatinder Soni (Assistant Environmental Engineer) from PPCB were present.

HMV College

World Water Day and World Sparrow Day was celebrated on the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidayala under the aegis of Innovation Cell, Environment Club and NSS in collaboration with NGO Alfa Mahendru. Ojasvi Alankar, Asstt. Commissioner (under-training) was the chief guest along with Neeru Wadhwa, Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, BMC Chowk. Under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen, water and millet feeders for birds were placed at various locations at HMV. A rally was taken out to save water and spread awareness regarding them. Dr Ajay Sareen said we must rejuvenate the relationship between humans and sparrows and raise awareness to protect the bird as well as water. Ojasvi, IAS said ground water is fast depleting and we must make every possible effort to save water. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and Incharge Environment Club, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dean Innovations and Research, Harmanu, Incharge, Programme Officer, NSS, Ramesh Mahendru, president NGO Alfa, Senior vice president Rajesh Sammi, general secretary Jaswinder S. Dhiraj, PRO, Manoj Tandon, Deputy PRO Proneet Sharma Event Manager were also present.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara

World Water Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal. A seminar was conducted by the science department for staff and students. During seminar students spoke about water and its importance in daily life. They made posters on the importance of water conservation. Ground water is a vital resource that provides almost half of drinking water worldwide. Dr Randhawa addressed that one of the pivotal elements of earth, water is the prime necessity of life. A world water day on ground water would put a spotlight on this invisible resource, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration and thereby increase the awareness of the importance of taking care of our groundwater. Water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and integrity of natural environment. Students and staff took an oath for not wasting the water and save it also.