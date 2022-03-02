Wreath-laying ceremony marks 72nd Raising Day of Vajra Corps

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

Vajra Corps celebrated its 72nd anniversary of Raising at Jalandhar Cantt on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, laid a wreath at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal to pay homage to those who had laid their lives in the line of duty.

The Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to pledge to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation. He urged all ranks to remain operationally ready to take on any challenges in the future.

Indian Army’s Vajra Corps was the first Army Corps raised post Independence on this day in 1950. The Corps has proved its mettle on the key Western Front in various wars and achieved its objectives with courage, elan and valour. The Corps, based in Punjab, has witnessed some of the fiercest battles during the 1965 and 1971 conflicts. From the Graveyard of Patton tanks at Khem Karan to the capture of Barki and Dograi, numerous acts of individual and collective bravery, gallant sacrifices and inspiring leadership have ensured that the Vajra Corps played a pivotal role in shaping the history of the nation. The Vajra Corps units have been bestowed with battle honours and thus carries the sobriquet ‘Defenders of Punjab’.