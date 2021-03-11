Wrestling her way: LPU wrestler to represent in Commonwealth Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar. May 25



One of the women wrestlers studying at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Pooja Gehlot, has recently qualified for the prestigious quadrennial Commonwealth Games-2022, to be held at Birmingham (UK). Pooja will compete at freestyle wrestling competition, in 50kg weight category, of the international competitions. She has been an outstanding wrestler with numerous medals, which also include Bronze medal that she won at Senior National Wrestling Championships in 2021. Now, she is being expected to be an important part of the Indian contingent for contributing to the winsome actions at the games. The games are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, 2022. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal said: “It's a matter of immense pride for the LPU family that one more sports woman is on the way to bring more laurels to the country and the university.” Recently, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has also felicitated another sportswoman (boxer) Parveen of LPU for winning the boxing bronze medal at World Championships-2022 held in Turkey.