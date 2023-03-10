Year after serious knee injury, javelin thrower wins silver at national contest

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 9

When athlete Sarabjeet Singh suffered a serious knee injury last year and had to undergo an operation, he blamed his stars and thought that his career in sports was over. After one year, cut to 2023, Singh has won a silver medal in a national-level javelin throw competition.

He participated in the second Indian Open Throws competition that was held in Bellary, Karnataka. And now there is no stopping, as Singh has indulged in intense hard work because his next goal is to reach the Asian Games, the trials of which are scheduled for next month.

Sarabjeet also won a medal in Junior National Federation Cup in 2015, which was held in Chennai.

Originally from a village near Anandpur Sahib, Singh has been taking training under the Punjab Sports Department athletic coach Bikramjit Singh in Jalandhar for years now.

Bikramjit shared that he met Singh when he was a kid in Anandpur Sahib. “His dedication and hard work blew my mind. I still remember how my centre was 12 km away from where Singh used to live and he would still reach the centre before time in harsh winters too. That was the time when I realised that this young guy deserved so much in life,” the proud coach said.

The coach further added that a few years ago, Singh had suffered an injury in his elbow. “I then asked him to start bowling because it was good exercise for the arm. He became perfect at it. But one day as he was doing his practice, he got his knee fractured last year and that was a tough time for him. I then told him ‘Jinna asi dabange, ohna hi oopar uthange, sab theek ho jaayega’. I must admit Singh has an amazing fighting spirit which is the main requirement for a player to reach heights,” Bikramjit stressed.