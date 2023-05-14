Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 13

The bypoll results have shown that AAP gained in rural constituencies with massive leads in several areas which voted against it in the last year Assembly elections. The party got leads in Shahkot, Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur which it lost last year.

If the Assembly elections had taken place today, AAP would have won seven instead of four constituencies which it won last year.

By winning the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency with a decisive margin of 59,691 votes today, AAP has made significant inroads into the rural voter base just a year later. AAP won four constituencies in Jalandhar in the 2022 Assembly elections last year - Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Nakodar and Kartarpur while Congress won five - Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, Phillaur, Shahkot and Adampur.

Of these five, AAP has made significant inroads into four — Jalandhar Cantt, Phillaur, Shahkot and Adampur. The party however, fell behind in Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Central.

AAP received the largest winning margin in Karatpur, followed by Jalandhar West, Adampur, Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt, Nakodar and thinnest in Shahkot. On both, Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Central, it trailed behind the BJP.

Jalandhar West is the party’s impressive success story as it gained a lead of 9,467 votes despite doubts over the long time feud between MP candidate Sushil Rinku and his long time opponent Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural. The results indicate that the duo really did bury the hatchet.

Of the three urban constituencies, AAP retained only Jalandhar West. Meanwhile, even though the BJP candidate had to forfeit his deposit - the BJP is clearly still the strongest in its urban constituencies. In Jalandhar North, the BJP led over AAP by 1,259 votes and in Jalandhar Central, the BJP had a lead of 543 votes.

Rinku’s wife claps back at naysayers

Speaking about Rinku's win, his wife former councillor Sunita Rinku also did not spare the occasion to take digs. She said, "Virodhi dhir baar baar kehndi si ki Sushil Kumar Rinku nu UP bhejenage. Mennu lagda hai hun lokan ne ohnan nu jawab de ditta. Ehnan nu UP nahi Delhi bhej Ditta." (Opposition was saying again and again that Sushil Rinku will be sent to UP. I think now people have asnwered them. They have sent him to Delhi instead of UP."