Year on, police yet to file case in immigration fraud of Rs 21 lakh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Even though it has been a year since three youth from the region suffered an immigration fraud of Rs 21 lakh, the Jalandhar Rural Police are yet to lodge a complaint in this regard.

The complainants — Sonia Kumari and Sahil Kumar — from Bilga in Phillaur and Satpal Singh from Mansurpur village of Hoshiarpur have said since the main accused in the case was a self-styled Baba from Jandiala Manjki, the cops were hesitant in lodging a complaint against him. They alleged that a couple who is a follower of the Baba had received all the money from them for doing paper work to send them to Italy, the proofs of which are with them.

Sonia Kumari, a diploma holder, alleged that they had been directed by the Baba on May 30, 2021, to give Rs 50,000 and passport to one of his followers. She said her other two friends also followed the same procedure for a quick immigration. She said since the day, her passport was with the accused. “They provided us with fake visas and airtickets in March 2022 which they showed us on WhatsApp and asked us to reach Delhi to board flight. We stayed in a hotel there for 13 days waiting for the accused to hand over the visa papers and the passport to us but they never turned up. We returned and since then have been after the accused to either provide us genuine documents or return us our amount but to no avail”, said Sonia, whose parents are already in Italy.

Sahil said the cops had been calling us repeatedly in their office but hardly has there been a headway. ASI Ghumanda Singh, who is inquiring into the matter, said, “The youth have already met the concerned DSP. We are questioning both sides to ascertain the facts.”